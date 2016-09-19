FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Ukraine reverses Naftogaz move after creditor criticism
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Ukraine reverses Naftogaz move after creditor criticism

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds EBRD official quote, background)

KIEV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Monday cancelled a decision to transfer control of the gas transport arm of state energy firm Naftogaz to the economy ministry after a warning from international creditors that the move undermined investor confidence.

Ukraine's international lenders have long called for reform of Naftogaz to improve transparency but a government decision this month to put the Ukrtransgaz transportation business under the ministry without consultation came as a surprise.

The government said it had rethought the move after meeting officials on Monday from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and World Bank, which loaned Naftogaz $800 million last year to buy gas from Europe for the winter.

"We agreed to cancel the decision," the government said in a statement, adding that a new working group including World Bank and EBRD representatives would decide on steps needed to unbundle Naftogaz's production, transport and sales businesses.

Francis Malige, the EBRD's managing director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, welcomed the move and said the government had been "extraordinarily open" in Monday's talks.

"There was a rapid decision that was considered to be urgent last week, which was not as well thought through as it should have been," he told Reuters by phone.

The EBRD is one of the biggest investors in Ukraine, financing projects worth about 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 bln) in 2014 and 2015 combined, but a political impasse in the first five months of this year has slowed the process. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Natalia Zinets; editing by Susan Fenton and David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.