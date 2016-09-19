FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ukraine backtracks on Naftogaz move after criticism from creditors
September 19, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Ukraine backtracks on Naftogaz move after criticism from creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government on Monday canceled a decision to transfer control of the gas transport arm of state energy firm Naftogaz to the country's economy ministry, following a warning from international creditors that the move undermined investor confidence.

"We agreed to cancel the decision," the government said in a statement, adding that a new working group would be created to include World Bank and EBRD representatives to decide on the steps needed for the "unbundling" of Naftogaz's production, transport and sales businesses.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Susan Fenton

