Ukraine backtracks on Naftogaz move after criticism from creditors

KIEV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government on Monday canceled a decision to transfer control of the gas transport arm of state energy firm Naftogaz to the country's economy ministry, following a warning from international creditors that the move undermined investor confidence.

"We agreed to cancel the decision," the government said in a statement, adding that a new working group would be created to include World Bank and EBRD representatives to decide on the steps needed for the "unbundling" of Naftogaz's production, transport and sales businesses.