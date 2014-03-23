FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO says Russia has big force at Ukraine's border, worries over Transdniestria
March 23, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

NATO says Russia has big force at Ukraine's border, worries over Transdniestria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - NATO’s top military commander said on Sunday that Russia had a large force on Ukraine’s eastern border and said he was worried it could pose a threat to Moldova’s separatist Transdniestria region.

“The (Russian) force that is at the Ukrainian border now to the east is very, very sizeable and very, very ready,” NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, told an event held by the German Marshall Fund thinktank.

He said NATO was very concerned about the threat to Transdniestria. “There is absolutely sufficient (Russian) force postured on the eastern border of Ukraine to run to Transdniestria if the decision was made to do that and that is very worrisome.”

“Russia is acting much more like an adversary than a partner,” he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft)

