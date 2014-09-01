FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO chief expects Ukraine parliament to change law on non-aligned status after elections
September 1, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

NATO chief expects Ukraine parliament to change law on non-aligned status after elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Monday that Ukraine’s political leaders expected the Ukrainian parliament to abandon the country’s non-aligned status after an October 26 election - a possible prelude to an application to join NATO.

“I understand that the current political leadership in Kiev envisages that the new parliament after the parliamentary election in Ukraine will change the legislation on non-alliance status,” Rasmussen told a press conference in Brussels. (Reporting by Adrian Croft, writing by Julia Fioretti)

