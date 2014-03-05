FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 4 years ago

NATO announces review of cooperation with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 5 (Reuters) - NATO announced a full review of its cooperation with Russia on Wednesday to try to pressure Moscow into backing down on Ukraine and said it would suspend planning for a joint mission linked to Syrian chemical weapons.

NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said alliance officials would no longer hold staff-level meetings with their Russian counterparts, while stepping up engagement with Ukraine’s civilian and military leadership.

“We have also decided that no staff-level civilian or military meetings with Russia will take place for now,” Rasmussen told reporters after a meeting between NATO and Russian officials in Brussels.

NATO has been in talks with Russia on a possible joint mission to protect a U.S. ship that will destroy Syria’s deadliest chemical weapons. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Ediitng by Sonya Hepinstall)

