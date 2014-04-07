FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO-No significant change in Russian troop positions near Ukraine
April 7, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

NATO-No significant change in Russian troop positions near Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 7 (Reuters) - NATO does not see significant changes in the positioning of Russian troops close to Ukraine’s eastern border, a NATO military official said on Monday, after pro-Russian protesters seized public buildings in three cities in eastern Ukraine.

“We do not see significant changes to Russian troop dispositions east of the Ukrainian border,” the NATO military official said, when asked if the Western alliance had detected any movement by Russian forces near the Ukrainian border.

NATO officials estimate that Russia has around 40,000 troops close to Ukraine’s eastern border. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Justyna Pawlak)

