NATO, Ukraine discuss alliance support for Kiev's defence capacity

KIEV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen and Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk on Thursday discussed possible Western alliance support for Ukraine’s defence capacity, a Kiev government statement said.

The two men discussed ways in which a proposed NATO trust fund could be used to support Kiev’s defence ability in areas including command and control, communications and cyberdefence, it said.

Provision of lethal aid to Ukraine by the U.S.-led military alliance did not appear to have been discussed.

Rasmussen arrived in Kiev for talks with the Ukrainian leadership after the Western alliance said Russia had amassed 20,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and warned Moscow could be planning a ground invasion in support of pro-Russian separatists. (Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)