Russia not acting like responsible nuclear power: NATO commander

SWIETOSZOW, Poland, June 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s planned purchase of new missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads is not appropriate for a responsible nuclear power, NATO’s top commander Philip Breedlove said on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would add more than 40 new intercontinental ballistic missiles to its nuclear arsenal this year.

“This is not a way that responsible nuclear nations behave,” U.S. Air Force General and NATO supreme allied commander told Reuters, asked to comment on Putin’s announcement.

“A rhetoric which ratchets up tensions in a nuclear sense is not a responsible behaviour and we seek and ask that these (nuclear) nations handle this particular type of weapon in a more responsible way.” (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by John Stonestreet)