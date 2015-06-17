FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia not acting like responsible nuclear power: NATO commander
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 17, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

Russia not acting like responsible nuclear power: NATO commander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SWIETOSZOW, Poland, June 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s planned purchase of new missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads is not appropriate for a responsible nuclear power, NATO’s top commander Philip Breedlove said on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would add more than 40 new intercontinental ballistic missiles to its nuclear arsenal this year.

“This is not a way that responsible nuclear nations behave,” U.S. Air Force General and NATO supreme allied commander told Reuters, asked to comment on Putin’s announcement.

“A rhetoric which ratchets up tensions in a nuclear sense is not a responsible behaviour and we seek and ask that these (nuclear) nations handle this particular type of weapon in a more responsible way.” (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.