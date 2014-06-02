Russia says NATO encouraging use of force by Kiev - RIA

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s envoy to NATO on Monday accused the Western alliance of encouraging the use of force by the Ukrainian government in eastern Ukraine and of hampering efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

RIA also cited Alexander Grushko, who met ambassadors of NATO member states in Brussels, as saying unprecedented activity by the alliance near Russia’s borders was adding to tension and could undermine existing security arrangements. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)