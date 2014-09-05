FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tusk says NATO troops decision shows Russia security guarantees are real
September 5, 2014

Tusk says NATO troops decision shows Russia security guarantees are real

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RYBNIK, Poland, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The decision at a NATO summit in Wales to strengthen the alliance’s military presence in eastern Europe sends a clear signal to Moscow that NATO’s security guarantees for Poland are real, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

“This is a very powerful signal and our eastern neighbour cannot take this lightly,” Tusk told reporters, in an apparent reference to Russia.

“The NATO security guarantees have ceased to be guarantees on paper and are starting to become actual guarantees,” he said on a visit to the southern Polish city of Rybnik. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

