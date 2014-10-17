Novatek asks for more state aid for LNG project as China talks falter - newspaper

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Novatek, Russia’s second largest gas producer which is under U.S. sanctions, is asking the government for 150 billion roubles ($3.67 billion) in aid after struggling to get financing from Chinese banks, Kommersant newspaper said on Friday.

Novatek, co-owned by Gennady Timchenko, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier asked for 100 billion roubles from one of Russia’s oil wealth funds for its $27 billion Yamal LNG project in the Russian Arctic.

Novatek shares ownership in the project, which is expected to more than double Russia’s share of the global liquefied natural gas market, with France’s Total and China’s CNPC.

Kommersant, citing unnamed sources in the gas industry, said Novatek was finding negotiations with Chinese banks difficult, hurting its expectations of securing financing in the fourth quarter.

China Development Bank Corporation is coordinating the financing from China, which Timchenko had earlier estimated at around $20 billion.

Novatek could not be reached for immediate comment, but a source close to the negotiations told Reuters that the talks faltered after the Chinese side demanded high interest rates.

According to Kommersant, the Yamal project needs about $8 billion in financing next year. So far $7 billion has been invested. (1 US dollar = 40.8900 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)