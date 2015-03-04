FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Europe weighing potential deeper Russia sanctions -Nuland
March 4, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., Europe weighing potential deeper Russia sanctions -Nuland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. sanctions team is in Europe this week discussing possible deeper sectoral penalties against Russia if a ceasefire deal with Ukraine is further violated, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs, Victoria Nuland, told a congressional hearing there were new concerns with heavy shelling and fighting around Donetsk and on the road to Mariupol. Another Russian convoy had also crossed the Ukrainian border, she added.

“Our sanctions team is in Europe this week,” Nuland said, adding that there had been 100 violations of the Minsk ceasefire agreements. “Equally important is to be in line with Europe on the additional sanctions that will be imposed if Minsk is further violated or if there is a further land grab.” (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Susan Heavey)

