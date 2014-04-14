FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Obama to call Putin, not considering lethal aid for Ukraine
April 14, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

White House: Obama to call Putin, not considering lethal aid for Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said President Barack Obama would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, perhaps later in the day, and made clear the United States was not considering lethal aid for Ukraine.

“We are looking at a variety of ways to demonstrate our strong support for Ukraine including diplomatically and economically,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.

“We’re not actively considering lethal aid but we are reviewing the kinds of assistance we can provide,” he said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Jim Loney; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

