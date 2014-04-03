FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House criticizes Russia's increase in gas price for Ukraine
#Market News
April 3, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

White House criticizes Russia's increase in gas price for Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - The White House objected to Russia’s increase in natural gas prices for Ukraine on Thursday and said markets should determine prices.

White House spokesman Jay Carney spoke after Russian natural gas producer Gazprom announced it would virtually double the gas price for Urkraine to $485 per 1,000cubic meters this month, which Ukraine said was politically motivated.

“That kind of action taken coercively against Ukraine is something we oppose,” Carney told reporters.

“We believe that markets should determine energy prices,” he said. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

