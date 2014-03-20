Obama announces expanded sanctions on Russians over Ukraine

March 20 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday announced further sanctions against prominent Russians and cleared the way for possible sanctions on key sectors of the Russian economy in response to Moscow’s seizure of the Crimea region from Ukraine.

The U.S. president, speaking at the White House, also said Russia’s threats to southern and eastern Ukraine posed a serious risk of escalation of the crisis in the region. (Reporting By Steve Holland and David Storey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)