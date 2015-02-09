FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Russia's isolation will worsen if it doesn't change course in Ukraine
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says Russia's isolation will worsen if it doesn't change course in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday both the United States and its European allies remain committed to finding a diplomatic solution to tensions with Russia over Ukraine.

“Even as we continue to work for a diplomatic solution we are making it clear again today that if Russia continues on its current course, which is ruining the Russia economy and hurting the Russian people, as well as having such a terrible effect on Ukraine, Russia’s isolation will only worsen both politically and economically,” he told a joint news conference after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Obama pledged to keep up economic sanctions on Russia, as well as work with the international community to turn up the diplomatic pressure.

“We are in absolute agreement that the 21st century cannot have us stand idle and simply allow the borders of Europe redrawn with the barrel of a gun,” he said. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

