Decisions about LNG exports up to Energy Dept -White House
March 6, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

Decisions about LNG exports up to Energy Dept -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday, responding to a question about whether the United States would ease restrictions on exports of liquefied natural gas to supply Ukraine, said the Department of Energy would be responsible for decisions about liquefied natural gas exports.

“The Department of Energy has regulatory authority over liquefied natural gas exports,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing.

“DOE will continue to make public interest determinations on a case-by-case basis considering economic, energy security, environmental and geopolitical impacts among other factors,” Carney said. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal, Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

