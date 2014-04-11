FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says U.S., partners need to be ready to sanction Russia again
April 11, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

Obama says U.S., partners need to be ready to sanction Russia again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel talked on Thursday about potential further sanctions for Russia over its actions in Ukraine, calling again on Moscow to move its troops back from the border region, the White House said.

The administration said pro-Russian separatists, “apparently with support from Moscow,” were destabilizing Ukraine through “an orchestrated campaign of incitement and sabotage.”

“The President underscored the need for the United States, European Union, and other global partners to be prepared to meet further Russian escalation with additional sanctions,” the White House said in a statement about the phone call. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)

