Detained observer says separatists guaranteed group's safety
April 27, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Detained observer says separatists guaranteed group's safety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 27 (Reuters) - A member of the team of international observers detained by separatists in the Ukrainian city of Slaviansk said on Sunday the de facto mayor had guaranteed the observers’ safety.

“We wish from the bottom of our hearts to go back to our nations as soon and as quickly as possible,” the observer, German national Colonel Axel Schneider, said at a news conference organised by his captors. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
