At least four Ukrainians killed in Odessa violence, building set on fire

KIEV, May 2 (Reuters) - At least four men were killed in running battles between pro-Russian and pro-Kiev activists in Odessa on Friday, and the trade union building in the centre of the southern port city was set on fire, regional police said.

Police said in a statement another man had been killed, bringing the death toll to at least four in some of the worst violence in the largely Russian-speaking Black Sea port since Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted in February. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Matt Robinson)