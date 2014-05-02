FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 2, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

At least four Ukrainians killed in Odessa violence, building set on fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, May 2 (Reuters) - At least four men were killed in running battles between pro-Russian and pro-Kiev activists in Odessa on Friday, and the trade union building in the centre of the southern port city was set on fire, regional police said.

Police said in a statement another man had been killed, bringing the death toll to at least four in some of the worst violence in the largely Russian-speaking Black Sea port since Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted in February. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Matt Robinson)

