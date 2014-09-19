FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian minister says Exxon continues drilling with Rosneft
September 19, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Russian minister says Exxon continues drilling with Rosneft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi said on Friday that U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp was continuing exploration drilling with Russian counterpart Rosneft in the Kara Sea.

“Exxon is continuing exploration drilling in the Kara Sea,” Donskoi told Reuters. He declined to provide details.

Earlier on Friday he said that he had heard information that drilling had most likely been suspended, but had not been officially informed of that. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

