FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OSCE assembly rejects proposed Russian delegate
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 18, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

OSCE assembly rejects proposed Russian delegate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) parliamentary assembly rejected Russia’s attempt to sign up a woman representing annexed Crimea as a delegate to the group, it said on Wednesday.

Ukraine, which does not recognise Russia’s move last year to absorb the peninsula, had challenged Moscow’s nomination of Olga Kovitidi as a member of the 323-member assembly that fosters ties between members of parliament in the 57-nation OSCE.

Russia had identified Kovitidi as a member of the Federation Council representing the so-called government of Crimea, the assembly said in a statement.

Her name, spelled as Kovatidi, appears on the European Union’s list of people subject to sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine, where government forces are fighting pro-Russian separatists.

“The bureau of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly today unanimously rejected the Russian Federation’s designation of Olga Kovitidi as a member of the OSCE PA,” a statement said.

It cited a recommendation by its credentials committee that members had to represent the country that makes the notification “and not some authority of that country which has been set up on foreign territory in a manner considered illegal by the overwhelming majority of the OSCE participating states.” (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.