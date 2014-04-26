FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OSCE sends team to work on freeing detainees in eastern Ukraine
April 26, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

OSCE sends team to work on freeing detainees in eastern Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has dispatched a negotiating team to try to secure the release of observers being held by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, a German government source said on Saturday.

“A negotiating team from the OSCE is on the way to the region,” said the source, declining to give further details, including exactly where they were heading. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

