KIEV, May 3 (Reuters) - European military observers held by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have been released in the town of Slaviansk, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted a Russian envoy as saying.

“They have freed all ... (of those) who were on my list,” Vladimir Lukin was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Peter Graff)