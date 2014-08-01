FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

Inernational experts start recovery work at Ukraine crash site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The OSCE rights and security organisation said on Friday more than 60 international experts, including Dutch and Australians, had reached the site where a Malaysian airliner came down in eastern Ukraine.

“Recovery work starts immediately,” the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Twitter. A much smaller group of experts had reached the site on Thursday for the first time in several days after Ukrainian forces halted offensive operations against pro-Russian rebels in the area.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage

