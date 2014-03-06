FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

OSCE observers barred from entering Crimea:Polish minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 6 (Reuters) - A mission of observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has been stopped from entering Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula by unidentified men in military fatigues, Poland’s defence minister said.

“The mission has been detained, they cannot go further. They landed in Odessa and they were travelling by car from Odessa towards the Crimean Peninsula, but they were detained by unidentified men in fatigues,” the defence minister, Tomasz Siemoniak, told reporters.

He said it was possible the observers would be allowed to head back the way they came, but they could not go forward into Crimea. Two Polish military officers are among the OSCE mission.

