OSCE says monitors arrived at Ukraine crash site
July 18, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

OSCE says monitors arrived at Ukraine crash site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 18 (Reuters) - About 30 observers and experts from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe have arrived at the site in eastern Ukraine where a Malaysian airliner crashed, a spokesman said.

“They landed by helicopter, about 30 of them,” a spokesman for the Swiss chairmanship of the OSCE Roland Bless told Reuters. He said the “contact group” of diplomats from the OSCE, Russia and Ukraine had met and spoken with separatists leaders by video link. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
