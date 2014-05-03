FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says OSCE observers' release shows "bravery and humanism" of Slaviansk defenders
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says OSCE observers' release shows "bravery and humanism" of Slaviansk defenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) - The release of OSCE observers from European countries shows the “bravery and humanism” of the defenders of Slaviansk, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry said that the step was taken “in conditions, when a peaceful town is coming under a direct, unmotivated attack...”

“Without doubt this is evidence of the bravery and humanism of the defenders of the town. They showed in the first place concern about the security of foreign citizens.” (Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.