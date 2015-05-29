FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Creditors form ad hoc group to "re-profile" debts of Ukraine's Oschadbank - bank statement
May 29, 2015 / 10:04 AM / 2 years ago

Creditors form ad hoc group to "re-profile" debts of Ukraine's Oschadbank - bank statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, May 29 (Reuters) - Creditors of the state-run Ukrainian bank, Oschadbank, have set up an ad hoc group to agree “mutually acceptable re-profiling” of the bank’s debts, the bank said in a statement issued on Friday.

The bank has two outstanding eurobonds with a total face value of $1.2 billion which the Ukrainian government has included in a package of sovereign and state-guaranteed debt which it wants to see restructured.

The bank said the ad hoc group, which holds about half of Oschadbank’s bonds and subordinated debt, currently consisted of Black River Asset Management LLC, Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., Pioneer Investment Management Ltd., Spinnaker Capital Limited and VR Capital Group Ltd. (Writing By Richard Balmforth)

