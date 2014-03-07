FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine Paralympic chief asks Putin to ensure peace during Games
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine Paralympic chief asks Putin to ensure peace during Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Paralympic chief, Valeriy Sushkevich, said on Friday he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to ensure there would be peace during the Winter Paralympic Games and that his team would not pull out over events at home.

“I repeated my one request, the one and most important request, that before and during (the Games) there will be peace,” he told a news conference, describing a meeting with the Russian president. He added his team would not boycott the competition in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.