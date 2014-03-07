Ukraine Paralympic chief asks Putin to ensure peace during Games

SOCHI, Russia, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Paralympic chief, Valeriy Sushkevich, said on Friday he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to ensure there would be peace during the Winter Paralympic Games and that his team would not pull out over events at home.

“I repeated my one request, the one and most important request, that before and during (the Games) there will be peace,” he told a news conference, describing a meeting with the Russian president. He added his team would not boycott the competition in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.