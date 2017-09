KIEV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament urged Moscow on Friday to cease any moves that could undermine the country’s territorial integrity after armed men took control of two airports in the Crimea region.

The parliament adopted an appeal for Russia to “stop moves that show signs of undermining national sovereignty and territorial integrity ... (and) reject support for separatism in Ukraine, of any form”. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Timothy Heritage)