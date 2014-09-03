FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Putin, Poroshenko discuss Ukraine crisis, find common ground - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko by telephone and the two leaders largely agreed on what needs to be done to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Interfax news agency quoted Putin’s spokesman as saying on Wednesday.

“The viewpoints of the presidents of the two countries largely coincide on possible ways out of the grave crisis situation,” Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Elizabeth Piper)

