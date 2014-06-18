FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine pipeline explosion caused by bomb - interior minister
June 18, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine pipeline explosion caused by bomb - interior minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 18 (Reuters) - At explosion at a pipeline in Ukraine’s Poltava region on Tuesday was caused by a bomb, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Wednesday.

“We assume that the explosive device was placed under a concrete block supporting the pipeline and that there were two explosions,” Avakov said in a report to a government meeting.

“We are studying the circumstances ... external interference is the main cause we are focusing on,” he said.

Ukraine said on Tuesday it believed that the attack on a pipeline carrying Russian gas to the rest of Europe had been intended to discredit Ukraine as a reliable supplier. (reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

