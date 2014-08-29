FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says denied flyover of Russian plane because of its changed status
#Daimler
August 29, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Poland says denied flyover of Russian plane because of its changed status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Poland denied the flyover of a plane carrying Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu because it changed its status to military from civil for unknown reasons, the spokesman for Poland’s state air navigation services agency PAZP said on Friday.

“Of course we will grant a permit for the return flight over Poland when the plane changes back its flight plan to non-military,” Pawel Paluch said.

He said the plane had received a diplomatic permit for the return flight over Poland as a civil flight of Aeroflot. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
