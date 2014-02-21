FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blockades lifted on Ukraine border crossings with Poland - guards
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 21, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

Blockades lifted on Ukraine border crossings with Poland - guards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - All border crossings between Poland and Ukraine were clear on Friday after road blockades on the Ukrainian side were lifted, the Polish border guard service said.

Ukrainians had blocked some roads leading up to crossings earlier in the week as part of widespread protests against their government, raising fears in Poland the unrest cold hurt trade.

“There are no more blockades. All crossings with Ukraine are functioning normally,” guards’ spokeswoman Joanna Rokicka told Reuters. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.