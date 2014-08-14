Poland considering sanctions on import of Russian coal

WARSAW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Poland is considering imposing sanctions on the import of Russian coal, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Thursday.

Poland is among the more vocal supporters in the European Union of tougher sanctions on Russia over its intervention in Ukraine. Poland also has its own coal industry which competes with Russian imports.

“As regards coal, it has been a subject of intense reflection,” Sikorski told a news conference when asked about calls for an embargo on Russian coal imports. He declined to give further details. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Christian Lowe/Ruth Pitchford)