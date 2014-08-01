FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Polish deputy PM says EU, Russian sanctions actions will cut GDP growth
August 1, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Polish deputy PM says EU, Russian sanctions actions will cut GDP growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to refer to combined impact of EU and Russian sanctions)

WARSAW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fallout from the sanctions row between the European Union and Russia will shave 0.6 percentage points off Poland’s economic growth this year, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski was quoted as saying on Friday.

Asked by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper what the sanctions imposed on Russia would cost the Polish economy, Piechocinski replied: “0.6 percent of GDP by the end of the year.”

On Wednesday, Russia announced a ban on most fruit and vegetable imports from Poland, which it said it could extend to the entire EU, a move Warsaw called Kremlin retaliation for new Western sanctions imposed a day earlier on Russia over Ukraine.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
