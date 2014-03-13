FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Amid Ukraine tension, U.S. F-16 fighters land in Poland
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 13, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Amid Ukraine tension, U.S. F-16 fighters land in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds U.S. Embassy confirmation and comments)

WARSAW, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. F-16 fighter jets landed at Poland’s Lask air base on Thursday in a gesture of support for NATO’s eastern members after Russia’s intervention in Ukraine, the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw said.

“Augmenting the aviation detachment was a deliberate choice to demonstrate to our allies that U.S. commitments to our collective defense responsibilities are credible and remain in force,” the Warsaw embassy said in a statement, confirming earlier media reports. “A total of twelve aircraft are scheduled to arrive by the end of this week.”

The drills were beefed up at Warsaw’s request after Russian forces seized control of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula.

Earlier this week, the United States and Poland began war games in Lask. The U.S. saying both the air drills and joint naval exercises in the Black Sea were planned before the crisis in Ukraine. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.