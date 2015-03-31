FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says will train 50 Ukrainian military staff this year
March 31, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Poland says will train 50 Ukrainian military staff this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - Poland will provide training to around 50 Ukrainian army instructors this year, the Polish ministry of defence said on Tuesday, a part of NATO’s efforts to boost Ukraine’s defence capacity as it faces a pro-Russian rebellion in the east.

The Ukrainians will be trained in Poland, the ministry said in a statement, with the courses scheduled to take place in June, September and October this year. Other NATO countries will organise similar courses, the ministry also said.

Earlier this year, Britain said it would send 75 military personnel to Ukraine to help train its army.

Poland has been one of the most outspoken critics of Russian policy towards a pro-Russian separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine, joining Western allies in accusing Moscow of supplying help to the insurrection -- something the Kremlin denies. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Larry King)

