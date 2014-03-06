FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fighter jets to fly to Poland for training drill:reports
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. fighter jets to fly to Poland for training drill:reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. military is sending 12 F-16 fighter jets to Poland for a training exercise, Polish media reported on Thursday.

The jets will arrive at the Lask base, in central Poland, on Monday, the online versions of the Gazeta Wyborcza and Rzeczpospolita newspapers reported. A Polish defence ministry spokesman said he could not confirm the reports.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it would intensify defence training with Poland in the light of the crisis in neighbouring Ukraine.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
