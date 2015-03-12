FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland asks to buy Tomahawk missiles from US for new submarines
March 12, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Poland asks to buy Tomahawk missiles from US for new submarines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s Defence Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said on Thursday he has asked the United States whether the European nation could buy Tomahawk missiles for its new submarines.

“One of the capabilities we want them (the submarines) to have is cruise missiles,” Siemoniak told public radio, following a report by daily newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

Siemoniak also said around 10,000 NATO soldiers will take part in military exercises in Poland this year, among them around 5,000 members of the so-called Spearhead, the newly created NATO quick-reaction force. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
