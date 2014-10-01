FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland not satisfied with EU plans for compensating farmers - PM
October 1, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Poland not satisfied with EU plans for compensating farmers - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Poland’s new Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Wednesday the country was not satisfied with European Union proposals to compensate Polish farmers hit by Russia’s ban on imports of European foodstuffs.

“We have a right to expect (...) that the help of the EU will be commensurate to the losses that we are sustaining,” she said in parliament. “The current proposals of the European Commission are not satisfactory for us.”

Poland was one of the EU countries hit hardest by Russia’s embargo on imports of foodstuffs. The embargo was imposed by the Kremlin in retaliation for Western sanctions introduced over the crisis in Ukraine. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)

