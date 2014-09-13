FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland will weather major gas supply cuts by 2016 -deputy PM
September 13, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Poland will weather major gas supply cuts by 2016 -deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Polish Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Saturday that recent temporary disruptions in gas supplies from Russia were an attempt by state-controlled Gazprom to test Polish resolve.

Poland had worked hard on its security in recent years, and by 2016, “any serious attempts to reduce gas supplies from the eastern direction will not be damaging for the Polish economy,” he told a press conference on Saturday.

Gazprom said on Saturday it was not able to supply Poland with the volumes of natural gas the country was requesting and could only deliver levels closer to daily minimums allowed under its contract.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by John Stonestreet

