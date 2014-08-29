FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian minister to leave Bratislava after stopoff caused by Polish transit refusal
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 29, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Russian minister to leave Bratislava after stopoff caused by Polish transit refusal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu’s plane will leave Bratislava airport shortly after making a brief stop there when Poland refused to allow the flight into its airspace, the Slovak Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Poland said it had denied entry to the flight earlier on Friday because it had changed its status to military from civilian, and that it would grant permission once it was re-coded.

Shoigu had attended a ceremony marking an anti-Nazi uprising in Slovakia earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; edited by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.