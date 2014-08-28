Polish foreign minister calls Russia's moves in Ukraine "aggression"

WARSAW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Thursday that Russia’s actions in eastern Ukraine were an “aggression” that has created the most serious security crisis in Europe in decades.

“This for sure is an aggression,” Sikorski told state radio. “Poland’s position will be worked out in the next couple of hours. We do not need strong words here, but actions, best if actions of the whole international community.”

Sikorski said the actions needed to be firm, but prudent, because the consequences could potentially be “unfathomable”. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Alison Williams)