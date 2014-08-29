FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia confirms Russian minister landed after Poland, Ukraine denied flyover
August 29, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Slovakia confirms Russian minister landed after Poland, Ukraine denied flyover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu landed in Bratislava on Friday after Poland and Ukraine refused to allow his plane into their airspace while he was attempting to return home, the Slovak Interior Ministry said.

Shoigu had attended a ceremony to commemorate an anniversary of an anti-Nazi uprising in the central Slovak city of Banska Bystrica earlier on Friday.

An Interior Ministry spokesman said Shoigu remained on board his plane at the airport but was offered transit to the Russian embassy in Bratislava. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alison Williams)

