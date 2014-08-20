FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland says are signs Russia is extending food imports ban to transit
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Poland says are signs Russia is extending food imports ban to transit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Poland is receiving information that Russia is trying to extend its embargo on imports of foodstuffs from the European Union to goods in transit through Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Wednesday.

“We are receiving the first indications that Russia’s customs and other authorities are trying to widen the embargo also to the transit of goods,” Piechocinski told reporters.

“I will personally intervene on various diplomatic levels in this case.”

Piechocinski said any “transport war” would harm relations between the EU and the Customs Union led by Russia. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goettig, editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.