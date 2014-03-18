Poland says Russia's action in Crimea unacceptable

WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that Russia’s intervention in Crimea cannot be accepted by the international community.

“Russia’s annexation of Crimea can’t be accepted by the international community including Poland. In one moment this changes the country’s (Ukraine) borders and the geopolitical situation in this region of the world,” Tusk said at a joint news conference with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden came to Warsaw to reassure that Poland, a NATO member, is safe in the face of events in Ukraine.