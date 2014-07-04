FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's president seeks new crisis talks on Saturday
July 4, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's president seeks new crisis talks on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s president has proposed a time and place for holding talks on the crisis in eastern Ukraine on Saturday but is waiting for a response from the other side, his web site said on Friday.

It said President Petro Poroshenko had made the comments by telephone to European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

The “contact group” is meant to work out conditions for a ceasefire. It includes a former Ukrainian president, Moscow’s ambassador to Kiev and a high-ranking official from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage

