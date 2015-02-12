Ukraine's Poroshenko says Minsk deal implementation will be difficult - RIA

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told a news conference in Brussels on Thursday that the process of implementation in east Ukraine of a ceasefire agreed at a summit in Minsk will be difficult, RIA news agency reported.

“The talks were very difficult, we expect the process of implementation (of the agreement) will be difficult,” he told a joint news conference with European Council President Donald Tusk. (Reporting by Brussels newsroom, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)